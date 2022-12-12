Heartbroken firefighters lay flowers for boys who died in icy

Firefighters were seen laying flowers for the three children that died after falling into a freezing lake on Sunday. The boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after being pulled from the lake by emergency services who scrambled to the scene in an attempt to save the children. A fourth boy aged six remains in a critical condition in hospital. The crew, from Sheldon Fire Station, stood as they looked on at the tributes that have been left at the scene as locals mourn the tragic loss.

In an update on Monday morning, West Midlands Police said: “Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday afternoon.

Those pulled from the water were given immediate life support by ambulance and fire service personnel before being rushed to two Birmingham hospitals; Birmingham Children’s and Heartlands, where they all arrived in critical condition.

Members of the public and police officers initially went into the freezing water to attempt to get the youngsters out, before the children were reached by specialist water rescue-trained firefighters who got the group to safety.

Emergency services were first called to Babbs Mill Park in the Kingshurst area of Solihull, West Midlands, near Birmingham at 2.36pm on Sunday, where it was reported four children had been playing on the ice and fallen through into the lake.

“Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time. We’ll have specialist officers offering them as much support as we can.

“The boys, aged 11, 10 and eight, were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water.

And Cllr Courts said: “This is just about as bad as it gets… a dreadful situation. We are completely stunned at what’s happened. Clearly our thoughts and prayers have to be with the families in this situation. I can hardly imagine what the families are going through.”

The MP told reporters: “Clearly there is one officer who has mild hypothermia. In these conditions not to worry about your own safety and just to go after those children is heroic.The (search) operation went on all night in these really tough conditions. The whole community will be feeling the pain of this.”

Meriden MP Saqib Bhatti visited the scene at Babbs Mill lake on Monday, along with the leader of Solihull Council Ian Courts and deputy leader Karen Grinsell, with each praising emergency services for their heroic efforts to pull the children from the water.

Dozens of local people, including many schoolchildren, placed bunches of flowers in tribute to the three boys at the base of a tree near the northern entrance to Babbs Mill nature park.

Among the tributes was one from West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, with a card attached reading: “Such a tragedy. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their most precious gift.

“May their young lives rest in peace and may Kingshurst come together to remember them.”

Local woman Katie O’Driscoll, who was accompanied by her five-year-old daughter, also placed flowers at the site.

The mother of four said: “Anyone that has got kids can really relate to that we feel heartbroken as a community. The whole community cares – they will be kids that we know because we are a close-knit community. It’s affected everybody. It’s devastating and it’s sad.”