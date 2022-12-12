Here Are 31 Of The Best TV Shows Of 2022 That Are Worth Watching

Euphoria Season 2 was simply wild. There’s no other way to put it. The overarching story was all over the place, and yet, every Sunday night I loved being stressed out of my mind while watching it. Once again, the best moments on Euphoria lean heavily on the Emmy Award-winning performance from Zendaya. However, in conjunction with Zendaya, this season also gave us some meme-worthy and incredible scenes from the supporting cast, most notably from Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Angus Cloud, and Maude Apatow. Basically, Euphoria remained an important TV phenomenon in 2022.
Source link