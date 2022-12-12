Here Are 31 Of The Best TV Shows Of 2022 That Are Worth Watching

Euphoria Season 2 was simply wild. There’s no other way to put it. The overarching story was all over the place, and yet, every Sunday night I loved being stressed out of my mind while watching it. Once again, the best moments on Euphoria lean heavily on the Emmy Award-winning performance from Zendaya. However, in conjunction with Zendaya, this season also gave us some meme-worthy and incredible scenes from the supporting cast, most notably from Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Angus Cloud, and Maude Apatow. Basically, Euphoria remained an important TV phenomenon in 2022.