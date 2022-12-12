Here Are All the Marvel Movies and TV Shows Arriving in 2023

Year after year, Marvel delivers transformative movies and television shows that transport us to different realms and universes and carry us across mind-bending time continuums. In 2023, the studio packs even more action and adventures with its highly anticipated lineup of new movies and TV shows. From the silver to the small screen, there’s so much superhero content to look forward to. So make sure to take note because these are all of the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows arriving in 2023.

In theaters, don’t miss the return of superhero Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The Guardians also band back together in volume three of their beloved franchise. Over on Disney+, the WandaVision spinoff series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, makes its debut, while The Mandalorian premieres its third season. Below, find all of the Marvel movies and television shows arriving in theaters and hitting streaming services in 2023.