No, that’s not a typo in the headline. On Dec. 20 and 21, the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center will present “Let It Be Christmas,” a holiday rock opera sharing the story of the birth of Jesus Christ — using only the music of The Beatles.

First performed 12 years ago, the annual performance was put on hold for the past two years due to the pandemic. This year’s triumphant return will also be the show’s 10th anniversary.

“We take the actual Biblical text that you find in Matthew and Luke, and tell the story of this couple who falls in love and then odd things happen,” said show creator and Kirkwood resident Rocky Marlowe.

“When you take a catalog of music like The Beatles have that tells lots and lots of love stories, you can fit the songs in at various times and it comes alive and makes sense,” Marlowe continued. “We really haven’t changed any of the words. We just found the right song for the right moment.”

In this modern retelling of the story of Christmas, audiences can expect to hear Beatles classics like “Yesterday,” “Help,” and “Here Comes The Sun,” along with Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed,” and John Lennon’s “Beautiful Boy.”

Marlowe, a pastor and music/worship leader at Green Trails United Methodist Church in Chesterfield, said he was inspired to create “Let It Be Christmas” from text in the Bible, when Mary is approached by an angel and told she will bear the son of God.

“For me, it’s the decision Mary made,” he said. “People ask, ‘Did Mary really have a choice?’ But we all have choices. So her saying ‘let it be’ –— that’s the crux of it. That’s the thought you want to go home with.”

A Hometown Star

Starring in “Let It Be Christmas” is 2019 Kirkwood High School graduate Joanna Serenko, reprising her role of Mary for the first time since being a finalist on season 18 of “The Voice.” During her audition for the competitive singing show, she garnered a four-chair turn from the coaches with a jazzy rendition of “All My Loving” by — of course — The Beatles.

Serenko, 21, said her friendship with Marlowe goes way back. Their meeting was its own kind of miracle. When Serenko was in fourth grade, she and her mother were looking for a Catholic church when they accidentally walked into Kirkwood United Methodist, where Marlowe was pastor.

“We’d never seen a worship band before so we thought, ‘Wow, what is this?’ And then we never turned back,” said Serenko.

Marlowe recognized Serenko’s musical talent at once, and incorporated her into worship performances. Now a professional musician, Serenko performs at churches all across St. Louis with her music partner and boyfriend, Tyler Dale.

As an added bonus, the love between Mary and her husband in this year’s “Let It Be Christmas” will be authentic as Dale, 29, takes on the role of Joseph. Though the couple has been playing and recording together for years, this will be their first theatrical performance together.

“It’s really natural,” said Dale. “We don’t have to force the chemistry on stage because that part is already there.”

Dale played guitar for and produced Serenko’s debut album, “Best of Me,” released in February this year. Serenko also performs back-up vocals in Dale’s country band. With big projects in store for the future, this young couple is one to watch — whether from theater seats or from the pews.

“Our goal is to both be original artists, get more gigs and be as successful as possible,” said Serenko. “But God is just so involved in our lives that we’ll never be done with church activities.”

Tickets recently sold out for “Let It Be Christmas,” but fans can follow Joanna Serenko on Instagram @joannaserenko and Tyler Dale @tylerdalemusic. Their music is available on all major streaming platforms.