How to bet on tennis

Since the era of Ivan Lendl, tennis has experienced significant growth in recognition and influence across the globe. Modern-day legends like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Novak Djokovic, have helped raise the level of tennis that fans and enthusiasts expect from NextGen stars such as Danil Medvedev, Stefano Tsitsipas, among others.

For this reason, it is only natural for Tennis betting to gather more attention. If you wish to know about how betting on Tennis matches is done, this article will enlighten you on that. Now, let us dive in!

What are the types of wagers?

There are three common ways gamblers use to bet on Tennis. These are introduced as follows:

Moneyline

The most common way through which punters place their wager on Tennis is by playing the money like. This is just like betting on a specific player to win a match. For instance, if Rafael Nadal is -120 on the money line against Dominic Them, then you must pay $120 to win $100 for Nadal’s victory. However, if Thiem is +120 on the Moneyline, this implies that you stand a chance of winning $120 on a $100 bet. Away from this, the importance of placing your wager at a top sports betting site like have a look at BetStation.

Game spread

You can also place your wager on a Tennis match by placing your bet on the game or set spread. In many cases, Tennis matches are characterized by big odds since individual sports are associated with less variance than team sports. This makes the spread a means of leveling the playing field. For instance, if Rafael Nadal is a -1,100 favorite over Andy Murray, the game spread may be approximately -7.5 for a 5-set match. This implies that Nadal must win at least eight more games to cover that spread.

For instance, if both aforementioned players are playing a grand slam match, if Nadal wins (6-2, 7-5, 6-3) and you bet the -7.5 on him, you win. However, if you bet +7.5 on Murray and Nadal wins (6-0, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4) you win the bet.

Set Spread

This works in a similar way as a game spread, but in this case, you are wagering in sets rather than games. For instance, if Danil Medvedev is the favorite against Diego Schwartzman, then he is available at -1.5. What this means is that you only win if Medvedev wins in straight sets.

Over/Under

This is a bet that is placed on the number of games in a match. For instance, if Stephanie Tsitsipas and Roger Federer are playing a 3-set game, the over/under may be set at 22.5 games (or any amount of games depending on the form of each player). You can bet over if you think the match will be close since more games will be played. In this case, both players must play out at least 23 games for you to win. If Federer wins by 7-5, 7-5, you win the game.

Conclusion

Tennis betting has become more popular as people, from different parts of the world, find interest in the sport. Usually, your Tennis betting experience is better once you understand how it works.

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner