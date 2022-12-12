How to use Groups social feature in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded brings a new social feature known as Groups, and here’s everything that you need to know about it.





When Warzone 2 arrived along with Modern Warfare 2 Season 1, Call of Duty players were treated to a plethora of fun new content, including the Escape from Tarkov-inspired DMZ mode and Al Mazrah map.

Now, the Season 1 Reloaded update is set to bring even more content to both titles, including a new social feature called Groups. We’ll go over what this feature does and how you can use it to connect with other players.

How to use Groups in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

You can access Groups from the Socials tab in the main menu, and this allows you to create or find different communities based on similar interests. Social Groups can consist of up to 5000 Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players.

There are tags that can be used to find players who want to jump into the same game mode as you, such as Battle Royale, DMZ, and Multiplayer. You can also enter into groups based on player experience, like ‘Veterans Only’ or ‘New Player Friendly.’

If you want, you can add descriptions mentioning whether you prefer to play only with skilled players or are open to new players. You also have the option to add a Vibes tag for out-of-game interests like Sports, Gaming, or Entertainment.

The administrator can fix the main language and privacy settings of the Group based on what kind of players they want to add. These settings can be used to set strict permissions, and these are useful for Groups affiliated with streamers or Call of Duty League teams.

After the Group has been created, you can communicate with the other members through dedicated text channels. Players in the Group can look up fellow members and create parties before hopping into the game.

This brand-new social feature helps you network with large in-game communities while ensuring that you jump into Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with like-minded teammates.

Image Credit: Activision