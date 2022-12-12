How To Watch Hallmark Christmas Movies

Family holiday traditions can include baking together, crafting, and touring the lights. But one thing that many people like to enjoy is watching cheesy holiday romances, and no network is more associated with that genre than Hallmark. Hallmark Christmas movies are famous for their rampant tropes and happy endings, and the familiar formula can be extremely comforting, helping anyone get into the holiday spirit.





For those with cable, Hallmark Christmas movies are easy to find by switching to the Hallmark Channel. However, with the number of people who have abandoned traditional television for streaming services, it might be difficult to find Hallmark Christmas movies. Hallmark Christmas movies can be found on a number of streaming platforms, but the easiest is to add it to your Prime Video membership.

Subscribe To Hallmark Channel via Prime Video Now

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Can You Watch Hallmark Christmas Movies Online?

There are many ways to watch Hallmark Channel content this year, but figuring out the best way to do it can be a little bit complicated. The Hallmark TV app is available on most smart TV devices, which gives users access to recent Hallmark shows and movies if their television provider offers it.

For streaming anywhere, fans can nab Hallmark Movies Now, which includes current Hallmark shows and a wide variety of Hallmark movies. This can be added as a channel add-on with a Prime Video subscription. Hallmark content is also available on Hulu and Peacock, with live access on Hulu with Live TV to catch Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Peacock subscribers with Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus also have access to live Hallmark channels and the Hallmark Hub, which is full of great Christmas movies available on demand. New movies become available three days after their release.

How Much Does Hallmark Channel Cost?

When looking into the best avenue to stream Hallmark Christmas movies, price is a major factor. For those with a participating provider, Hallmark TV is the best option, as it’s free and easy to use.

Hallmark Movies Now costs $5.99/month as an add-on to Prime Video. To get Hulu with Live TV, it will cost $69.99, as opposed to the $7.99 or $14.99 for standard plans. Peacock Premium is $4.99/month ($49.99 annually) and Peacock Premium Plus is $9.99/month ($99.99 annually).

What New Hallmark Christmas Movies Should I Watch?

Hallmark is releasing 40 new holiday movies in 2022, with more variety than ever before. For example, there is a Hanukkah movie (Hanukkah on Rye), a Kwanzaa movie (Holiday Heritage), and the network’s first LGBTQ+ Christmas romance (The Holiday Sitter).

In addition, there are all the classic Hallmark Christmas movie genres. For those looking for holiday homecomings and first love returning, look to A Kismet Christmas and When I Think of Christmas. A new take on A Christmas Carol comes in the form of Ghosts Of Christmas Always. And those who love royal romance can look forward to The Royal Nanny and A Royal Corgi Christmas. For the full listing of Hallmark Christmas movies, click here.

Check Out Hallmark Movies Now On Prime Video

More: Where To Watch And Just Like That