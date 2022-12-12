Hundreds will see flights disrupted as UK sees first snow of the

Last night snow fell in many parts of the UK, and it spells disaster for many hoping to get away. Airports including Gatwick, Heathrow and Stansted have been affected.
The Met Office has issued several yellow warnings for fog, snow and ice across parts of the country.
Roads are set to be busier as those travelling to the airport are set to battle with the icy conditions.
Ryanair revealed that two airports will face particular issues due to heavy snowfall.
The statement read: “Due to ongoing severe snowy weather across the UK, runways at both Stansted and Gatwick have been temporarily closed tonight disrupting all flights scheduled to depart.”
Several airports have taken to Twitter to share how the snow is likely to affect them.
Last night, Gatwick Airport tweeted: “Sunday 11/ Monday 12 December: Snow and freezing weather may cause disruption at the airport.
“Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline – and also local travel conditions – before departing for the airport.”
Another tweet sent out just now read: “The airport is open and flights are operating however snow and freezing weather is causing some delays and cancellations at the airport today.
“Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline – and also local travel conditions – before departing for the airport.”
Some holidaymakers have already been put out by the weather. Last night, @andycar45922715 asked: “Anyone know what’s happening? We’re stuck in Malaga hearing delays until 4am.”
@simondelgado16 had a similar problem: “Stuck in Tenerife waiting to depart to Gatwick only told delayed one hour then a further hour??”
@kezziet25 commented: “Snow has brought country to a standstill even though it was forecast a week ago.”
London’s Heathrow Airport has also been adversely affected by the snowy weather.
A spokesperson from the airport told the Evening Standard: “Poor weather conditions are forecast across the UK today and we want to reassure passengers that our colleagues are working in close collaboration with our airline and air traffic control partners to get them safely away on their journeys as quickly as possible.
“We encourage passengers to check their flight status with their airline for the latest information.”
Express.co.uk has contacted Gatwick Airport, Stansted Airport and Heathrow Airport for comment.
