Iconic Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti dies aged 85

He also wrote songs recorded by Nina Simone, Nancy Wilson, Shirley Bassey and Mel Tillis and themes for Inside the Actors Studio and the Barcelona Summer Olympics.

The composer dramatically changed careers from a junior high school teacher in Brooklyn to one of cinema’s most influential musicians.

The classically trained star worked with the likes of Paul McCartney, Liza Minnelli and even the Pet Shop Boys.

Many will know him for the unforgettable theme tune for ABC’s Twin Peaks, with its sweeping score.