Iranian HR activists gather in front of Norway Embassy

A group of members of organizations active in the field of human rights and cultural activists held a rally in front of the Norwegian Embassy in Tehran on Sunday to condemn the violations of the rights of migrant children and violence against women in that European country.

In the rally, protesters condemned the violation of migrant children’s rights and violence against women in Norway and also the silence of the Norwegian government against these organized violations.

One of the signs, which was hung on the wall of the Norwegian embassy in Tehran, read in English: We condemn human rights violations in Norway, from modern slavery and violence against women to the deliberate separation of migrant children from their parents.”

The demonstrators further condemned Norway’s recent interference in their country’s internal affairs, Iran.

MNA/5653039