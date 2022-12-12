Irene Mae Hanus, 95

Irene Mae Hanus died on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the family farm at the age of 95.

Irene was born on November 25, 1927, in Waterloo, the daughter of Frank and Alba (Kubik) Mareska. She grew up on a farm near Hudson, helping the family however she could, and graduated from Hudson Consolidated School in 1947.

On January 5, 1954, Irene was united in marriage to Ervin Hanus at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo, while he was on leave from the Army. The couple settled in Traer in 1955 until they moved to a farm south of Traer in 1961. Irene was a farmwife and also worked as a receptionist, owned and managed a beverage store, was an Avon representative and had custodial jobs. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary #142, Amvets Post #49, KD Lodge and CBJ Lodge. Irene loved bird watching, spending time with her family, genealogy, playing the organ, word searches, collecting bells and stamps, gardening, canning, yellow roses, traveling, the Chicago Cubs and watching college football.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ervin on June 6, 2022; and a brother, Tom Mareska. Irene is survived by 5 children: Vicki Linn (William D.) Mitchell, of Cape Fair, MO, Kenneth Frank (Paula) Hanus, of Clear Lake, Duane Ervin (Vicky) Hanus, of Traer, Steven William (Barb) Hanus, of Traer, and Ronald Roy (Keri) Hanus, of Solon; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and her dog, Tiny.

Mass of Christian burial will be on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 10:30 AM, with the visitation starting at 9:00 prior to the service. The burial will be in St. Paul Catholic Church Cemetery. Please direct memorials to the National Audubon Society.