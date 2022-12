Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) leads the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry with an overall score of 73. APLE is up 10.37% so far this year after the company closed yesterday at $16.81. The overall score measures the company’s performance based-off both short and long term indicators and means that APLE scores better than 73% of the overall market.

APLE has an Overall Score of 73. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on APLE!