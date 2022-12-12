Categories
Is it time for farmers to embrace artificial intelligence?


With new technology emerging constantly in agriculture, the next industry-changing innovation could be just around the corner.

Many are now looking to artificial intelligence to help drive the future of farm data collection.

Intent CEO, Randy Barker spoke with RFD-TV’s own Janet Adkison about what part of the future of ag technology gets him most excited, how data-centric AI plays a role in adopting new technologies, and how their technology will unlock the full potential of ag innovations.

For more information, click HERE.

December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022

