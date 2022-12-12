Jane Seymour, 71, looks younger than ever in skintight dress

The former Bond Girl posed alongside her Harry Wild co-stars Amy Huberman and Rohan Nedd at The Westbury in Dublin last week.

Jane, 71, was all smiles as she posed in front of a towering Christmas tree in a burgundy dress that featured a thigh-high split.

The actress smiled for the camera in the one-shoulder dress and accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings.

She kept her makeup minimal with a smokey eye and nude lips.

Jane captioned the post: “Getting into the holiday spirit with @amy_huberman & @rohannedd here at The Westbury in Dublin! How beautiful is this tree?!”

Fans inundated the comment section, as Harry Wild star Amy penned: “Food and chats and craic and padrón peppers. Basically an ideal night.”

Hoegh gushed: “Absolutely beautiful pictures of you all,” while Brooke agreed: “The tree is gorgeous but I think the real beauty is you Jane.”