JK Rowling insists she has not been cancelled over trans views

Most recently Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldermort, defended Rowling earlier this year saying “she’s allowed her opinion”.

Daniel Radcliffe, who famously played the titular character, spoke out through the organisation The Trevor Project which supports young LGBTQ people.

The actor emphasised that there was no “in-fighting” between himself and the author, and admitted she is “unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken”.

However, he wrote: “Just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment. Transgender women are women.

“Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”