Joshua spotted working with trainer up for major award

Anthony Joshua visited Derrick James’ gym in Dallas, Texas over the weekend as he tours facilities up and down America in search of a new trainer. The Watford powerhouse appears to have split with head coach Robert Garcia after only recently recruiting his services ahead of the Oleksandr Usyk rematch in August.

Under Garcia, Joshua showed marked improvements from his first fight with the Ukrainian but recent comments from AJ suggesting he wants to be a ‘free spirit’ has called their relationship into question. Last week, Joshua was pictured at Virgil Hunter’s gym and now a video posted by AJ to Instagram has revealed a recent visit to Dallas to get some work in with James.

The renowned trainer is currently in the running for trainer of the year after an extremely successful 2022 which included big wins for top athletes Jermell Charlo and Errol Spence. Over his 15 years as coach, James has won the 2020 Sports Illustrated Trainer Of The Year, 2020 WBA Trainer Of The Year, 2020 WBC Trainer Of The Year, 2020 Trill Trainer Of The Year, 2019 Trill Trainer Of The Year, and 2017 Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year.

At first, it appeared that Roy Jones Jr was in contention to train Joshua next after disclosing a conversation he had with Joshua about the pair joining forces. However, AJ’s management company, 258 Management, has denied any official talks being held with Jones and even claimed that there has been no talk of changing his training setup as of one month ago.