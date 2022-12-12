Categories
Jost Capito: Williams team principal and CEO leaves ahead of 2023


Williams have announced the departure of Jost Capito and technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison ahead of the 2023 F1 season; the duo depart after a year which saw Williams finish bottom of the Constructors’ Championship with just eight points

Last Updated: 12/12/22 5:12pm

Jost Capito is stepping down as Williams CEO and team principal after two years at the helm of the F1 team.

The Grove-based team have also confirmed technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison will leave his post having joined in 2021.

The departures follow a year which saw Williams finish last in the Constructors’ Championship with just eight points – 27 behind nearest rivals AlphaTauri.

“It has been a huge privilege to lead Williams Racing for the last two seasons and to lay the foundations for the turnaround of this great team,” Capito said.

“I look forward to watching the team as it continues on its path to future success.”

Capito, who previously had a short spell in F1 with McLaren in 2016, joined Williams as CEO in December 2020 and took on the role of team principal in July 2021.

Demaison, meanwhile, joined his former Volkswagen Motorsport boss Capito at the team as technical director in March 2021, overseeing the design and development of their cars.

However, it will be all change for 2023, and Williams will announce a new team principal and technical director in due course ahead of the new F1 season.

“We would like to thank Jost for his hard work and dedication as we embarked on a major transformation process to begin the journey of reviving Williams Racing,” Matthew Savage, chairman of Williams owners Dorilton Capital, said.

“We’re grateful that Jost postponed his planned retirement to take on this challenge and now he will pass the reins on for the next part of this staged process.

“We would also like to thank FX for his contribution and wish him all the best for his future as he moves on.”



