Kevin McHale Slammed The Upcoming “Glee” Docu-Series In A Series

Whatever is currently going on with the Glee docu-series that’s in the works, one thing is for certain — Kevin McHale is definitely not into it.
Quick recap for the uninitiated: Earlier this year, Discovery+ announced that a docu-series, The Price of Glee, was in the works — and that it would cover the series’ behind-the-scene goings-on was in the works, with involvement from original cast and crew members.
Last month, Kevin and former Glee costar Jenna Ushkowitz — who host the Glee-centric And That’s What You Really Missed podcast — talked to BuzzFeed about the docu-series, and they seemed pretty ambivalent about the whole thing in general.
Since then, it seems that Kevin feels way more strongly about The Price of Glee than he did when he spoke to us.
In response to a tweet from TV writer Ashley Ray asserting that “cast and crew” are participating in the docu-series’ development, Kevin replied, “Show me this ‘cast’ you speak of,” before using the trashcan emoji to refer to the whole to-do.
“This was the nice version, ftr,” he followed up (“ftr” assumedly being shorthand for “for the record”). “Don’t make me speak on this again.” Y I K E S.
Jenna also replied to Kevin with an emoji that I can only interpret as, “This whole situation is a mess,” but I’m not her, so take from that what you will.
So, yeah. Hmm. Hmm! We’ll have to see what the deal is when the docu-series hits Discovery+ on January 16. And we’ll also see if anyone else from the Glee-verse speaks up! (Not sure if Kevin will be, obviously.)
