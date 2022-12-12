King Charles to honour promise and ‘recognise all faiths’

King Charles III reportedly plans to recognise “all faiths” as he is crowned next year, with his Coronation to honour an old promise. Buckingham Palace confirmed last year he would have his Coronation in May 2023. Recent reports suggest he will recommit to a previous pledge to serve as “defender of all faiths”.

The Daily Telegraph has said aides and officials are planning to add words to the monarch’s official pledge as he participates in the ceremony next year.

The traditional Coronation oath sees the Monarch promise to serve as “Defender of the Faith”, referring to the Church of England.

While that part of the oath will remain unchanged, the addition from aides will reportedly allow him to recognise a previous commitment to the UK’s multi-faith landscape.

The specific wording of the addition remains under discussion.

