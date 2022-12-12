King Charles urged to hold back punishment plan for Harry

It is not yet clear who Harry is referring to in the scene shown in the trailer, but speaking to the camera, he says: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

As he is speaking, images of Buckingham Palace and of the siblings at Prince Philip’s funeral flash up.

Harry also makes accusations of “institutional gaslighting” against him and Meghan in the 90-second teaser.

The clip opens with Harry saying: “I wonder what would have happened to us, had we not gone out when we did.”

READ MORE: ‘If only Harry and Meghan put family ahead of fans’