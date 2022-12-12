Kristian B. Fyksen appointed as CEO of ABGSC Norway

The Board of Directors of ABG Sundal Collier ASA ("ABGSC Norway") has decided to appoint Kristian B. Fyksen as CEO of ABGSC Norway. Kristian will head the operations in Norway alongside his current role as Co-Head of Investment Banking. Kristian joined ABGSC Norway in 2016 as an Investment Banking Partner, leaving a role as Global Head of Capital Markets at DNB Markets . Kristian will succeed Peter Straume . The change of leadership is a consequence of Peter's will to step down in order to focus on clients and transactions in the TMT space and remain as Partner in Investment Banking. The decision to step down is also part of Peter and his wife's decision to relocate to Switzerland . - I am very happy that Kristian has agreed to step up and take on the role as CEO of ABGSC Norway, says Jonas Ström, Group CEO of ABGSC. Kristian has demonstrated strong leadership skills and a unique business sense, making him a great successor in this crucial role. I also want to thank Peter for his great contributions as CEO of ABGSC Norway, and I am glad that he will continue as a vital part of the Investment Banking team. - I am honored to have been elected as ABGSC Norway's CEO, says Kristian B. Fyksen . I joined ABGSC in 2016 as I greatly admired the company's ability to remain relevant and market leading in a constantly changing and complex financial environment. I believe that we have an exciting future ahead of us and am confident that we will continue to deliver great services to our clients as we continue to grow our business. This change will be effective from today. For more information, please contact: Anna Tropp , Head of Communications +46 722 309 417 or anna.tropp@abgsc.se

