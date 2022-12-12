LadBaby announces star-studded Band Aid parody for 2022 Christmas

LadBaby continued: “We knew we needed to enlist an icon to launch this year’s campaign, and we’re so excited to announce that the people’s champion and fellow supporter of the Trussell Trust Martin Lewis is joining us on this year’s track. An exciting variety of yet-to-be-announced musical collaborators will also be announced in due course! We HAVE to do whatever it takes to build a future where all of us can afford to go to sleep with a full stomach. We hope everyone can support us as much as they can!”

Martin Lewis said: “When Mark and Roxanne contacted me out-of-the-blue to ask if I’d join them in Food Aid I thought they’d confused me with someone else. The nearest I’ve ever got to thinking about a Christmas number one is going to the loo on Boxing Day after too much orange juice the day before. Yet once I knew they were serious, and it was for the Trussell Trust, a hugely important charity I’ve a history with, I decided to give it a go, and do it with gusto. This has been a tough year for many, prices have rocketed. Advice charities and food banks are swamped. Deficit budgeting is becoming more common – meaning even after everything has been cut to the bone – people still have less income than expenditure. It’s going to be a tough winter, and things aren’t likely to ease much in 2023. So the need to help and support people struggling across the UK is profound. Hopefully, this LadBaby song and their lyrics will raise some cash and awareness.”

