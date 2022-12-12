Las Vegas’ The Mirage Will Stay Open through 2023

There are currently no plans for the Las Vegas Mirage to cease operations as it undergoes a transformation into its next stage as a Hard Rock-branded resort and casino.

Hard Rock International set the record straight on Friday, calling any reports that it was planning to cease operations of The Mirage “inaccurate.”

“Contrary to news reports from Las Vegas media this morning, there are no plans at this time to close The Mirage,” Hard Rock said in a statement.

“In fact, in response to a direct question during the December 7 Nevada Gaming Control Board Meeting about whether or not Hard Rock plans to close the property, Chairman James Allen specifically stated, ‘We do not have definitive plans to close the property at this time, but for full transparency, that could be an option a year and a half down the road.’

“Future plans for transforming The Mirage into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas are being developed. More news on our development plans are expected to be released in late 2023.”

The news means that some of the most beloved attractions and shows from The Mirage will remain for at least the next year. That includes the hotel’s iconic volcano and its popular The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil show.

Hard Rock initially acquired the Mirage Hotel & Casino for just over $1 billion in cash in December 2021. It recently unveiled some of what it has planned for the property after a full renovation. Those plans include the addition of a guitar-shaped tower that will host somewhere around 1,000 rooms, a new pool deck with an infinity-edge pool, and 21 new food and beverage outlets.