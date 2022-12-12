Late showers disrupt tennis round

James Murphy

THE majority of games were completed in Round 9 of Mount Gambier and District tennis, with only a couple of washouts due to Saturday’s late showers.

In Division 1 Reidy Park and Centrals/Uniting/Gambier had to share the points, with the clash washed out with just two sets to play.

It was a close encounter with five sets each, but the rain forced the final games from the court.

Meanwhile, the same occurred between Glencoe and Uniting, with the final two sets incomplete.

The meeting between Mount Schank and West Gambier was completed, with the latter claiming a dominant 11-1 win.

The closest match was a tiebreak win from George White and Brady Cook over Brendan McInnes and Oscar Geddes, while Emily Jolley won her singles match 7-5 against Nell Eastough.

Another 7-5 win to McInnes and Alex Laube was Mount Schank’s only success, with the club still yet to taste victory this season.

The Division 2 competition was also affected by the rain, with Glencoe and Mount Gambier sharing the points, while the Mil Lel v West fixture was unable to complete its final set.

Suttontown managed a 7-4 win over Reidy Park.

The final doubles set was not played, but Suttontown had earned enough of a buffer to secure the points.

The closest match for the day came in the men’s second rubber, where Suttontown’s Tom Inglis defeated Noah Gazzard in a tiebreaker.

Another close set saw Brody Sharam and Liam Agnew defeat Michael and Harrison Ellis 7-5.

In the Division 3 competition, Centrals had a narrow win over Uniting.

Both teams finished on six sets, with three forfeited matches from Uniting ultimately rewarding Centrals with the victory.

The top-order men’s clash saw Uniting’s Sergio Cesaro defeat Mitchell Duryea 6-4, while the next closest battle was the doubles win by Centrals’ Pippin Ellis and Maddy McGregor against Kiersten Cole and Lily Kradolfer 6-3.

Over at Gambier, the home side suffered an 8-3 set loss to West.

West’s Peyton Robinson had a hard-fought tiebreaker win over John Otta, while the only singles win for Gambier came from Rylee Seidel against Kyra Kuchel 6-3.

William Le Cornu won both of his doubles sets for the hosts, but in the end West was too strong across the board.

No results were available for the Moorak v Mil Lel game at the time of print.