Law and Order SVU star Kelli Giddish teases Rollins’ return

On Thursday, Law and Order SVU fans were forced to say goodbye to Detective Amanda Rollins (played by Kelli Giddish) after the character traded in her badge and gun for a new career. Although her storyline came to an emotional end, Kelli teased a potential return to the long-running crime series.

After her first appearance in season 13, Rollins decided to embark on a new career path following a traumatic case which resulted in her being shot.

The incident left her dealing with PTSD and after it began to affect her home life, she opted to try her hand at teaching.

After she previously impressed staff at a local university, with a lecture on forensics psychology Rollins said goodbye to the precinct for good.

However, as the episode also marked the show’s mid-season finale, fans could see the Rollins back on screens sooner than expected.

