London snow chaos sees TFL grind to a halt as 12 lines impacted





London Underground commuters have been hit by travel chaos this morning following heavy overnight snow, with several lines operating with severe delays or are even part suspended. Transport for London is warning travellers should check their journey before travelling this morning. A number of busy National Rail services have also been impacted. The Central, Jubilee, Northern, and Piccadilly lines are part suspended with severe delays, while there are severe delays on the Bakerloo, Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, and Victoria lines.

Long queues have also formed at several London Underground stations as commuters wait to enter the station and make it onto platforms. Many other people have taken to Twitter to complain about the the travel chaos and share pictures of packed platforms. Twitter user @Superfast72 posted a picture and wrote: “This is the situation at Wembley Park Underground station this morning. “Jubilee Line trains stopping, and not going further south. Met line with severe delays. Platforms completely full.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted this morning: “London Transport is impacted this morning by overnight snow and freezing temperatures. Check your journey in advance and allow more time to travel.” This morning, the Met Office issued new yellow weather warnings for ice for London & the South East, in addition to several others that were issued during the weekend for the whole of the UK over the next few days. The latest warnings said that “lying snow and icy patches will lead to difficult travel conditions during Monday and into Tuesday”. The Met Office added: “Travel conditions will remain difficult through Monday due to lying snow which fell during Sunday night. After some thawing of lying snow during Monday, icy stretches will develop on untreated surfaces during Monday evening and overnight.” THIS IS A BREAKING STORY. MORE TO FOLLOW…