‘Looking gorgeous’ Sarah Ferguson wows in favourite outfit

In two new posts, Sarah thanked her Hungarian fans for coming to see her while she was in Budapest. It was the Duchess’ opportunity to speak to book lovers and sign her latest novel, Her Heart for a Compass, for them.
In the Instagram posts, Sarah shared pictures of herself with her fans at a bookshop.
One of the post’s captions read: “It brought me overwhelming joy seeing all of your lovely faces at the Libri bookstore in Budapest, where my book made number three on the bestseller list!
“Her Heart for a Compass is out now at the link in my bio!”
In another post, which was a video, the Duchess added: “Wow, that’s a lot of signatures! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of your support. Her Heart for a Compass is out now at the link in my bio.”
Sarah was also donning a bracelet she often wears while out and about.
The bracelet is made up of two slim, gold bangles, with the words “Eugenie” and “Beatrice” holding the two together.
The names were in reference to Sarah’s two daughters. The letters were capitals and made of silver dotted with tiny diamonds.
The Duchess is rarely seen without her bracelet, honouring her daughters everywhere she goes. Most notably, Sarah donned the bracelet at Eugenie’s wedding in October 2018. At the time, the Duchess expressed her pride in her daughter for wearing a wedding dress that revealed a snippet of her past many may not have known about – that she had scoliosis.
Speaking to Hello! after the wedding, Sarah said: “I was so proud of Eugenie standing tall and showing her scar. She is an inspiration to young women everywhere.”
In her latest Instagram posts, Sarah’s hair is styled in a fashion-forward half-up, half-down do, and she her make-up was minimal.
Royal fans were quick to comment on Sarah’s video and pictures, with many praising her.
Instagram user @mawergreg14 wrote: “Well done Sarah. Good luck with your wonderful new book, Her Heart for a Compass.”
Joann Basist commented: “You are a class act.” Pamela Johnson added: “Looking gorgeous!”
