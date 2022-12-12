Lorraine Kelly fumes Meghan and Harry must be at King’s

“They should definitely get invited,” Lorraine responded.

Russell confirmed: “Without a doubt they will be invited. They’ve been invited for Christmas but I’ve been told they won’t be over here celebrating with the rest of the family at Sandringham.

“However, one would expect they would be invited. However, we still do have Harry’s book and we haven’t had any bombshells in the Netflix documentary.

“But, what is going to come out of the book? One would imagine it would be more explosive because it’s his story on his own.