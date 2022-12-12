Lucas Giolito’s transformative offseason, from his pitching

White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito was raised by his parents to be cognizant of the environment. Talking with Rockies reliever Brent Suter, now his fellow MLBPA executive subcommittee member, he was easily convinced of the value of making small, visible lifestyle changes that other players have made, like utilizing a reusable water bottle in a clubhouse full of disposable plastics. And he was not a tough sell when his former Sox teammate Ryan Burr contacted him during the lockout about heading to the Dominican Republic this December as part of the annual beach cleanup by Players for the Planet (PFTP).

Still, Giolito says the importance of conservation and the urgency of the climate situation didn’t truly hit him until the trip to Santo Domingo earlier this month. His conceptual understanding paled in comparison to driving through the Dominican countryside, up to a “stunning and beautiful” beachfront, and seeing trash and plastic bottles piled up alongside it.

“I care about our planet, I care about the environment, I was just very ignorant, and I didn’t know how severe stuff was,” said Giolito in a phone call. “I see a group of young Dominican ballplayers with a trainer and they’re doing a beach workout: ladders, agility, sprints. They’re having to traverse through ankle-high plastic and trash. These are young players. They dream of coming to the States, getting to the big leagues and providing for their families, and they’re doing their workouts amongst a bunch of garbage like that. It shouldn’t be that way.”



(Courtesy Players for the Planet)

Giolito estimated that his traveling group, which included NWSL defender Lauren Barnes, professional volleyball players and skateboarders, and numerous Dominican players, cleared out a couple hundred tons of waste during their stops across Playa Montesinos, Fuerte San Gil and elsewhere. The trip, and Giolito’s presence, is geared around the need to fund more recycling infrastructure in developing countries like the Dominican, and getting more people to understand the urgency.

“Not knowing and wishing that you had known about this sooner, that is echoed amongst a number of athletes,” said PFTP co-founder and former major leaguer Chris Dickerson. “Getting them down there to really see it, I think has the most impact. It’s one thing to commit financially to something, but getting the players’ hands dirty, getting them involved, getting them on the site has proved the most fruitful for our athletes and our organization’s integrity.”

In previous years, Giolito had indicated his intention to start advocating more for causes that mattered to him as he gained a foothold in the league. As he prevented earned runs at a rate 29 percent better than the average pitcher from 2019-2021, his voice emerged. But last year, the baseball side of this equation was on shaky footing. Giolito’s best month of the year in September dragged his ERA back under 5.00, though he was still dealing with diminished stuff. Last year’s offseason work to bulk up and carry his top velocity more consistently backfired for reasons still not fully known, and had him fighting to stay in the low-90s with his fastball.

“I’m looking to be in a much better place coming into the next season,” said Giolito. “I just want to be clear: I’ve got to go out there and perform. That’s No. 1. Right now, I’m just trying to prepare myself to do that.”

The trip to the Dominican Republic was therefore a bit of a mental break from training heavily at the Chapman Baseball Compound in Irvine, Calif., where Giolito put his delivery through a biomechanical analysis. And while his time in Santo Domingo included seeing Albert Pujols honored at Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium (“an open bar in the dugout, you don’t see those too often”), talking to Dominican little leaguers, and a tour of a recycling plant in La Vega, it also included a throwing session to keep Giolito on schedule.

While Giolito said he searched endlessly for answers in his delivery during the season’s second half with pitching coaches Ethan Katz, Curt Hasler and assistant director of baseball operations Rod Larson, “it’s hard to implement a whole new routine and program in the middle of the season,” and he was just battling with what he had down the stretch. When the biomechanical readout was complete, Giolito said he and his personal team saw a host of spots in his delivery where his body was “not firing correctly. ” And now that he’s not competing every five days or even throwing off a mound at this point in the winter, overhauling his faults has his full focus. The 28-year-old right-hander says he’s already back to his normal playing weight after adding 20 pounds last spring, and is focusing more on fluid movement than the heavy lifting that led to his added bulk. He’s attending physical therapy twice per week nearby at MANKIND for a program focused on stability in his leg joints over raw strength, reintroducing plyometric balls to his routine and compared his overall program to the work he did with Katz in the winter before his 2019 breakout campaign.

He’s also talking to Katz and director of conditioning Goldy Simmons throughout the process. December baseball optimism might be even less tangible than spring training optimism, but offseasons are long when the previous year was so bitter, and this is as much Giolito can do right now to try to wipe away the taste of 2022 from a baseball perspective.

“Based on everything we’re seeing on video, I’m in a much better spot,” Giolito said. “Everything’s firing correctly. The kinetic chain from my feet all the way up to my arm on release, it’s a lot cleaner right now. So I’m just staying with that.”

The White Sox, at this point, are banking on Giolito’s return to form. He was the first breakout star of the rebuild trades that still form the backbone of their pitching staff, and certainly in this free agent market, his estimated $10.8 million salary for his final arbitration-eligible season represents a relative bargain rate for a healthy bounce-back candidate. The Sox sound more interested in reaping the reward of his work to vault back into the playoffs as soon as possible — even if Giolito hitting free agency afterward seems inevitable — rather than shopping that value around and creating a new hole in their rotation.

“Extensive track record of success,” said general manager Rick Hahn of Giolito. “A few physical changes last year, things with his delivery that I know he and Ethan are on and next year is obviously a big year for us and a big year for Lucas. So, expect him coming to camp ready to go and optimistic that he’ll revert back to form that we saw previously. If there’s one guy you know is going to work on it, and work diligently and methodically with a plan, it’s Lucas.”

When it comes to the environmental efforts, Dickerson says Giolito’s interest is part of a progression. It was difficult for Dickerson to start these types of conversations with other players as a rookie in 2008, whereas now he sees minor leaguers arriving in pro ball fully invested in conservation and older players seem concerned about enabling the next generation of the sport. He’s been doing this long enough to take the approach of trying to facilitate ways for players to participate in ways that interest them — like disc golf-loving Dylan Cease donating to reforestation efforts in northern Georgia or Jason Heyward trying to address food deserts in Chicago — rather than banking on a few prominent players turning into full-time activists and getting everyone on board.



Corey Dickerson and Lucas Giolito (Courtesy Players for the Planet)

But that doesn’t mean the likes of Giolito or Suter won’t try. And getting players to think urgently about mounting plastic pollution and the long-term health of the sport in terms of a worsening climate, by showing them how dire things have grown in a region so many of their teammates hail from, seems to be effective.

“Hopefully other players might click on my story and it piques their interest, and then obviously when we get back in season, I’m going to be talking to guys and trying to convince as many (as I can) to come out next year,” said Giolito, who also donated to reforestation charities throughout this past season. “I have a baseball mind, you know? I want the game to continue to grow and to last as long as possible. And in order to do that we need a planet to play it on.”

“I know Lucas is in for the for the long haul,” Dickerson said. “His commitment this season says a lot about where he’s at in his kind of quest to create a better future.”

(Top photo courtesy Players for the Planet)