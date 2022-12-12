Luis Diaz: Liverpool winger suffers injury setback with Jurgen

Luis Diaz has suffered an injury during Liverpool’s training camp in the United Arab Emirates, with Jurgen Klopp describing it as a “proper smash in the face”.

Diaz has been absent since suffering a knee injury in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal on October 9 but was preparing for his return during the Reds’ warm-weather camp.

However, the winger sustained a setback last week, with Jurgen Klopp saying: “He was not in the best possible place.

“It’s clear it’s a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well.

“It was a non-situation in training, honestly. Nothing [then he] felt something. [He] didn’t feel a lot [the] next day but we wanted to be really cautious and said, ‘OK, come on, let’s have a look.’

“Then the news came and it was a proper smash in the face. But that’s it now.”

Klopp said at the time of Diaz’s original injury that the situation was “not good”.

The Colombia international scored four goals and assisted three in the 12 matches he played before getting injured.

Liverpool were able to cope with Diaz’s absence before the World Cup break, winning eight of the 10 matches he missed as they secured progress to the last-16 of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, while they are sixth in the Premier League.

Diaz’s latest injury leaves Liverpool with only Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino as the fit senior forwards at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal, with Diogo Jota also currently sidelined with a calf injury.

The manager will also be able to call on Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as potential attacking reinforcements from within his squad.

Elliott also suffered an injury scare during Liverpool’s 3-1 friendly defeat to Lyon on Sunday, coming off in the 29th minute, but Klopp had better news regarding his fitness.

“Harvey got a knock before we scored but I think we were lucky,” he said. “He looks fine now but he feels it, that’s normal.

“There was contact but I hope we were lucky in that moment.”