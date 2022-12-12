M3GAN Premiere Convey’s Danger of Artificial Intelligence – The

We attended the M3GAN premiere at the TCL Chinese theater in Hollywood, CA and although the cast was small, the amount of celebrities and influencers supporting this movie was mighty.

The carpet was paused multiple times for a crew of M3GAN’s to come out and give a performance to Taylor Swift’s “It’s Nice to Have a Friend,” in efforts to bring the creepy doll from the big screen, to real life. As they finished their dance they stayed in character, with the audience murmuring how eerie the experience was.

Every cast and crew member who was present showed how important this film was to them by speaking closely with each outlet and sharing stories from on set.

Producer, Jason Blum stole the show when he showed up dressed as M3GAN. During our interview with him he pointed out how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used for good and for bad, and that’s exactly what we saw in this film.

Based on our interviews with the cast, the experienced actors learned just as much from the younger actors as the younger actors learned from them. Violet McGraw, who plays Cady, said she learned the most from Allison Williams, who not only stars as Gemma but also the Executive Producer of this film. McGraw shared how Williams became like a mother to her on set. And Jen Van Epps, Tess, pointed out how mature the younger cast was.

During the actual premiere of the film, the audience was captivated throughout the entire one hour and 42 minutes. Laughing along with the cast and watching behind their hands at times. Gemma was forced to help raise her niece Cady after Cady’s parents died in a car crash. And rather than spending time with her niece, Gemma opted for Cady to hang with a life-like AI doll named M3GAN, and so the movie begins… Altogether, the film had many different lessons from being aware to how far we’ve come with technology, to how important family is.

Be sure to check M3GAN out which releases in theaters on January 6, 2023