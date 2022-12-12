Man, 33, with cardiac arrest was saved by his family who spotted

Leanne Griffiths, 33, saved the life of her husband Sam, 33, by performing CPR when he had a cardiac arrest in his sleep. Sudden cardiac arrest describes the abrupt loss of heart function, breathing and consciousness. The condition usually stems from a problem with your heart’s electrical system, which then affects your heart’s pumping action and stops blood flow to your body. Leanne was alerted to this serious condition by their youngest son Brody, eight, who spotted the red flag signs.

Little Brody often comes during the early morning and climbs into their bed. On the morning of August 30, he came in at around 5:30am and spotted something was wrong with his dad.

Leanne woke up to him aggressively shaking her. Brody was shouting: “What’s wrong with Daddy?”

When Leanne looked over to Sam, he was pale, with his fists clenched and fitting uncontrollably.

Leanne rolled him onto his side and called 999, who immediately told her to move him on to the floor.

