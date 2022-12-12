Man left partially blind after splinter triggers stroke

Now 30, he is partially blind in one eye and suffers disabilities affecting his legs and arms due to the stroke.

The carpenter said he found solace in speaking to a counsellor after the ordeal robbed him of his “income, self-confidence, pride and ambition”.

Dave said: “It helped me think about how to let out my anger and frustration which is a huge part of the healing process.

“It was just nice to be able to talk to someone and share my feelings and not feel judged. We spoke about a lot of things. We talked about friendship. I’ve lost a lot of friends since it happened.”