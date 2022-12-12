Martin Compston addresses ‘abuse’ over BBC role

The 38-year actor is set to star in two upcoming heavyweight TV dramas over the festive period. Mayflies and The Rig. However, despite his fast-approaching roles Martin confessed that after his brief appearance in last year’s Vigil, there’s one question everybody asks him first.

Last summer, the nation was hooked on the six-part BBC thriller that followed the investigation of a dead serviceman on a Royal Navy submarine.

With a stellar cast including Suranne Jones, Shaun Evans, Rose Leslie and Martin Compston, viewers had high expectations.

Although they were left furious when Marin’s character, Craig Burke, was suddenly killed off within the first 10 minutes of the series.

Despite reappearing in video footage, people were stumped over his brief appearance, which the 38-year-old confessed still gets referred to.

