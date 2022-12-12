McKinnon Legal Release Equitable Asset Division Attorneys and

McKinnon Legal offers top-rated family law help in the south Florida area, including Miramar, Fort Lauderdale, and both Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and has recently released a video on the topic of Equitable Asset Division in South Florida Divorce Law.

Miramar, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – December 12, 2022) – McKinnon Legal’s Law Office has created and syndicated a new video aimed at helping to explain the necessities of equitable asset distribution as an aspect of divorce law in the state of Florida. The informational video is designed to cover some of the basic considerations spouses must keep in mind when approaching a divorce – and particularly how child custody issues resulting from the divorce can play a role in the division of those assets.

McKinnon Legal Release Equitable Asset Division Attorneys & Child Custody Video



McKinnon Legal also offers a family law help hotline for South Florida men and women who need to speak with an attorney about a child support or custody issue. Their main number – (305) 416-0045 – is the Fort Lauderdale Family Law Hotline, and residents in and around the Fort Lauderdale & Miramar areas as well as all of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties wishing to speak with an attorney can first call that number and speak to the receptionist who can take down their information and determine the best course of action, whether that is redirecting them to a counselor or other mediator, or scheduling a conference with Christina McKinnon or one of the other child support attorneys or child custody lawyers at McKinnon Law.

Many married couples considering hiring a divorce lawyer go into their initial consultation unsure of what to expect, particularly when it comes to arranging or even discussing matters like child support payments and child support obligations, as well as arranging for child custody, including during and after divorce proceedings have finalized. Equitable property distribution – taking into account respective incomes, travel costs, parental responsibility and other various aspects of child support and custody – can be particularly confusing to navigate by oneself. This is why nearly all individuals seeking separation from a spouse hire a divorce attorney for child support and custody issues.

Florida is an equitable distribution state, which means that judges divide marital property and debts fairly. This can mean a 50-50 split, but that is not always the case. Particularly when divorces involve complex property, the division will often slightly favor one spouse over the other.

McKinnon Legal has been recognized as among the top divorce and family law lawyers in the South Flordia area. McKinnon’s Founder, Christina McKinnon has been labeled as AV-Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell, she’s been recognized as a Top Attorney by the South Florida Legal Guide twice, as well as a top-rated lawyer from The Daily Business Review, American Lawyer Media, and a top 100 Attorney from the National Black Lawyers. In operation since 2004, the firm focuses principally on family law, including child support and child custody, as well as other aspects of family practice law, like divorce, mediation, and complex marital property division and asset law, which can be particularly complex if one or both spouses owns a business, particularly if that business was started during the duration of the marriage.

McKinnon Legal serves clients in the south Florida area, including Miramar, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami. More information can be found on the company’s South Florida Family Law Practice Google Business Listing, or their website.

Contact Info:

Name: Christine McKinnon

Email: office@mckinnon-legal.com

Organization: McKinnon Legal

Address: 2750 SW 145th Avenue Suite 106, Miramar, FL 33027, United States

Phone: +1-305-416-0045

Website: https://McKinnon-Legal.com

