Meghan and Harry delivered ‘death by 1000 cuts’ with veiled swipes





Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are at the centre of widespread backlash following the release of their Netflix documentary series. The first three episodes were dropped on Thursday and detailed the early days of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s romance, their experiences as working royals and their eventual decision to step down from the Firm. Royal commentators and experts have joined the global conversation about the series, including Zoe Forsey and Russell Myers — host of and regular guest on the Daily Mirror’s Pod Save The King podcast — who discussed the first volume of Harry & Meghan on last week’s episode.

Comparing the series with the Sussexes’ previous encounters with the media, Mr Myers argued that the couple delivered more “veiled” attacks on their UK counterparts. He noted that neither Harry nor Meghan spoke about any members of the Royal Family directly, instead opting to inflict “death by a thousand cuts” by making subtle digs against their family overseas. In “what seemed like quite a bit of an attack…on William and Charles”, Harry talked about the early treatment of his then-girlfriend, saying that when he asked for help, his family said it was a “rite of passage” — that their wives had to go through it, so why should Meghan be treated any differently. While the Duke of Sussex did not mention anyone by name, it has been widely assumed that he was talking about his brother Prince William and his father King Charles III. Ms Forsey, the Mirror’s features editor, said: “He didn’t directly say it was about William and Charles, but there’s not really anyone else it could have been.” Mr Myers, the Mirror’s royal editor, added: “Now, this is how clever they [Harry and Meghan] have been, I think, because we aren’t talking about any specific bombshells here, [unlike] when you had the Oprah Winfrey interview, which was the ‘royal racist’, the fact that Meghan was feeling suicidal, [that] she felt abandoned by the Royal Family. READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘watershed moment’ was final straw for royals

“I remember thinking: ‘How can I ever find someone who is willing and capable to be able to withstand all the baggage that comes with being with me?’” he said, admitting he was terrified that Meghan would be driven away by the media, and wanted to keep their relationship quiet for as long as possible. Then, in the second episode, the couple discussed Meghan’s first meeting with Kate, Princess of Wales, describing a casual dinner at Kensington Palace at which the future Duchess of Sussex wore ripped jeans and was barefoot. “I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger. I didn’t realise that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan said. “I guess that I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.” Mr Myers said: “Kate and William come in for pretty bruising encounters; Meghan talks about their first meeting saying: ‘I’m a hugger.’ Typically Americans, I suppose some Brits will say, are…sort of over the top and emotional.” DON’T MISS

He continued: “And William and Kate, as a representation of the British Royal Family, are very staid, [have a] stiff upper lip and that just went down like a lead balloon. “So you get this whole concept of they [Harry and Meghan] are the really chilled-out people who wanted to modernise the monarchy and essentially that is quite true, but you can’t just put a bulldozer through the centuries-old institution. You’ve got to respect some of the — mainly archaic — tones within it. I thought that was quite unfortunate with Kate and William because I do think they are quite warm people.” Ms Forsey added: “This was [during] the early days of their relationship, and while they obviously — I’m assuming — hoped it would work out, they didn’t know that they weren’t going to break up six months later…They are used to this world of knowing that people sell [stories]; you’ve got to have your guard up…People have to earn your trust and that can’t have been a surprise.” Mr Myers continued: “I thought it was an unfortunate interpretation of the event because everybody probably did have their guard up — the fact that they’re not all hugging, joking and laughing. But then to tarnish everyone by saying, I didn’t think it would be so jarring and the very fact that this lot are all the same, I thought it was pretty unfortunate and it was [like using a] sledgehammer to crack a nut. It just felt a bit personal to me.”

Harry and Meghan have been criticised for giving such a personal insight into their lives, with many claiming it goes against their wishes for more privacy. However, 24 hours after the docuseries’ release, the couple’s global press secretary, Ashley Hansen, said the Sussexes’ decision to quit as working royals mentioned “nothing about privacy” and that the couple’s decision was to continue their “roles” and “public duties”. Ms Hansen said Harry and Meghan were choosing to share their story “on their terms” and that the “tabloid media” were creating an “untrue narrative” around the pair. The next instalment of Harry & Meghan will be released by the streaming giant on Thursday, December 15. A clip from the upcoming volume shows the Duke and Duchess talking about their wedding, particularly their “fun” first dance to the Sixties hit Land of a Thousand Dances. “I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance,” she said. “Song of 1,000 Dances? A thousand… I always get it wrong.” Alongside a clip of the Duchess singing the words to the song, photographs are shown of that dance, including a still of Meghan and Sir Elton John. Meghan added: “It was like a whirlwind, it was so great.”