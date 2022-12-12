Michael Buble objects to ‘sexy’ wife ‘making out with guy’ in new

Michael Bublé, 47, and actress Luisana Lopilato, 35, have been married for over a decade meaning the Canadian star has had to come to terms with his wife kissing other men. In her newest Spanish language film, The Marriage App, Michael grimaced as he admitted she “makes out” with her co-star.

In a TikTok clip, which has garnered almost 100,000 views, the Feeling Good singer excitedly promoted his wife’s film while out on a sweet date.

Sitting in a restaurant, Michael said: “Hey! Happy holidays everybody! I’m sitting having sushi with my sexy woman and today her movie, The Marriage App, comes out on Netflix! Go see it, it’s really cute.”

He flipped around the phone to show a happy Luisana with sushi in-hand.

Pulling the camera back to him, the singer grimaced as he continued: “Except for the parts where she’s making out with a guy.

READ MORE: Eamonn Holmes admits ‘life just got lonelier’ over heartbreaking loss of ‘special’ friend