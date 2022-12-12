Michael Buble objects to ‘sexy’ wife ‘making out with guy’ in new

Michael Bublé, 47, and actress Luisana Lopilato, 35, have been married for over a decade meaning the Canadian star has had to come to terms with his wife kissing other men. In her newest Spanish language film, The Marriage App, Michael grimaced as he admitted she “makes out” with her co-star.
In a TikTok clip, which has garnered almost 100,000 views, the Feeling Good singer excitedly promoted his wife’s film while out on a sweet date.
Sitting in a restaurant, Michael said: “Hey! Happy holidays everybody! I’m sitting having sushi with my sexy woman and today her movie, The Marriage App, comes out on Netflix! Go see it, it’s really cute.”
He flipped around the phone to show a happy Luisana with sushi in-hand.
Pulling the camera back to him, the singer grimaced as he continued: “Except for the parts where she’s making out with a guy.
“But she’s really good. Go check it out and I hope you like it.”
As the film is in Spanish, Michael joked in the caption that people could “watch with subtitles but it’s also dubbed in English for the lazy.”
The clip reinforces what Michael told People in a 2020 interview, as he explained the secret to his long and successful marriage.
The Sway singer shared that he and his wife are incredibly supportive of each other, even when that means promoting a film where she has to kiss another man.
Fans gushed over the adorable couple in the comment section, and many shared they had already brought out Michael’s Christmas albums for the holiday season.
The pair first met in 2008 at a concert in Luisana’s native Argentina.
They reportedly hit it off at an afterparty following one of Michael’s concerts in Buenos Aires.
While Michael was an internationally renowned singer, Luisana had a following in her own right and was regarded by some as Argentina’s greatest actress.
By 2010, the couple were engaged, but wedding planning proved a little more difficult than other pairs may experience.
As their families lived on opposite sides of the continent, Michael and Luisana actually had two separate weddings in 2011 – one in Argentina and one in Canada.
In the 11 years since their marriage, the couple have endured plenty of highs and lows together and have raised four children.
Their first child, Noah, was born in 2013 and diagnosed with liver cancer shortly after the birth of their second child Elias in 2016.
Both Michael and Luisana paused their careers to care for their sons as Noah underwent treatment in the United States.
After 18 months of treatment, Noah was able to return home to Canada and in July 2018 Michael and Luisana added to their family with their first daughter Vida.
In February 2022, Michael’s new music video for the song I’ll Never Not Love You revealed to fans that they were expecting a fourth baby.
Their daughter Cielo was born in August and the couple admitted this will likely be their last child.
