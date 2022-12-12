Microsoft Reportedly Willing To Allow Call Of Duty On PS Plus

Another compromise has cropped up from Microsoft, as the company reportedly has proffered Sony the option to put Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus. This would be one of the latest concessions from the Xbox maker regarding the popular FPS franchise as part of its bid to acquire Activision Blizzard.
Bloomberg (via VideoGameChronicle) states that Sony hasn’t accepted the offer. The company behind PS4 and PS5 is still making a case against the acquisition, arguing Microsoft could make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox.