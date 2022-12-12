Microsoft says it will bring Call of Duty to Nintendo for 10

Regulators have raised concerns that Microsoft could block the hit Call of Duty franchise from being released on rivals’ games consoles. Microsoft said it has offered Sony a 10-year contract for Call of Duty to be released on the PlayStation on the same day it comes to the Xbox. The U.S. giant is trying to assuage regulators’ and competitors’ fears.

Microsoft’s head of gaming Phil Spencer said late Tuesday that the company has “entered into a 10-year commitment” to bring hit game Call of Duty to Nintendo following the closure of the Activision Blizzard acquisition, as the U.S. tech giants look to soothe regulators and rivals’ antitrust fears.

Nintendo was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

It is unclear whether this commitment is legally binding, or whether Nintendo has signed it in any way.

“Microsoft and Nintendo have entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King,” A Microsoft spokesperson said. “Both Xbox and Nintendo are committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play.”

Spencer also said that Microsoft has “committed” to offer Call of Duty on game distribution platform Steam simultaneously to Xbox after the close of the deal.

The announcements come after Microsoft President Brad Smith said on Monday that the company has offered Sony a 10-year contract to make each new release of Call of Duty available on Sony’s PlayStation console at the same time as the Xbox.

Sony declined to comment.

Microsoft’s blitz of commitments around Call of Duty, one of the most popular gaming franchises in history, comes as regulators and rivals amp up scrutiny of the company’s $69 billion takeover of Activision which was proposed in January. Activision is the developer for Call of Duty.