Microsoft’s Call of Duty Offer to Sony to Include Subscription

In a bid to win regulatory approval for its $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard Inc. , Microsoft Corp. has offered rival Sony Group Corp . the right to sell Activision blockbuster Call of Duty as part of its gaming subscription service.

Microsoft has publicly stated that it offered Sony a 10-year deal to make Call of Duty available on the Japanese company’s PlayStation console. The proposal, which Sony hasn’t accepted, also includes rights to sell the title on the PlayStation Plus service , which gives gamers access to a catalog of games for a monthly fee, according to a person familiar with the …