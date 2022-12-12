Midsomer Murders season 23 episode 1 cast make US return

DS Jamie Winter – Nick Hendrix

At the beginning of season 19 Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter arrived and he had previously met Dr Kam Karimore (Manjinder Virk).

He is played by Nick Hendrix, a 37-year-old English actor known for his roles in The Crown and Marcella.

The star is married to Jessica Ellerby and the pair worked together on a Midsomer Murders episode.

On working with his wife, Nick told whattowatch.com: “It was fun.

“It was nice to have her on set, and to have to be sort of anti-each other, playing awkwardness with each other rather than affection, which is obviously the opposite — we have affection for each other naturally.”