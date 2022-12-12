Mum says Christmas is cancelled after paying over £8,000 on vet





A massive vet bill has forced a devastated Mum to tell her children that Christmas is cancelled. Joely Eaton, 29 was faced with a massive £8,317 bill when she decided to get her dog Buddy’s leg amputated after he was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma.

Ms Eaton who lives in Sale, Manchester said that despite the whopping price tag she couldn’t bare to part with her beloved dog. She said: “I couldn’t have put him to sleep. “He’s like another child to me.” Buddy is a staffie and was a 21st birthday gift from Ms Eaton’s parents who own Buddy’s parents themselves.

Initially Ms Eaton thought that Buddy had hurt his leg as he tried to jump over a fence but a visit to a vet brought devastating news. She said: “We had a scan in October as he was limping, and he was there all day. “He is a daft dog so I thought he had jumped off the fence funny. “The vet said it was probably arthritis due to his age and gave him some anti-inflammatory medication. READ MORE: Burglar left in tears after being caught by homeowner’s clever trap

“I told him I would come and bring him home.” She was later able to organise a CT scan in Liverpool showed that the cancer hadn’t spread making amputation possible. It is thought that the operation might give Buddy another 18 months to live although it’s unclear at this stage. Ms Eaton will be buying a few presents for her two sons Ollie, seven, and Jaeden, 10 but there will be no big family celebration, it has been reported. The family have set up a GoFundMe page for Buddy which has raised £3,885 of the £4000 target to date. Joely added: “I really hate asking for help, but this is just reality at the moment for us. “With the whole cost of living crisis, a vet bill to pay as well as his chemo to pay on top of that — and it is Christmas. “The boys took it well. My seven-year-old had his birthday recently so he’s not really bothered about Christmas, he’s one of those dead easy, relaxed kids. “I just said to them ‘we’ve got Buddy, and that’s all that matters this Christmas’.”