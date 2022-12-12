National Grid fires up coal units as Britain battles big freeze





National Grid has put two coal units on standby amid plummeting temperatures to ensure that the UK does plunge into darkness as snow blankets the country – but the firm has said that for now energy should still be used “as normal”. Two of the grid operator’s reserve coal-fired power stations have been given notice as the network faces a huge surge in demand amid the cold snap.

But instead of being a cause for alarm, the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said the emergency plan “should give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply”, with millions of Britons expected to work from home as the snow causes travel chaos. While the notice does not mean the coal-fired power stations will necessarily be put to use, they will be on hand to produce energy at a moment’s notice if the Grid puts in a request. The firm is still encouraging people to continue to use energy “as normal”, with the two units at the Drax power plants only there as an emergency back-up. It comes after snow covered London and the south-east of England on Sunday night, with forecasters predicting up to six inches landing parts of Essex.

The announcement marks the time this winter that the operator has had to consider using coal powered-plants, the dirtiest fossil fuel, after the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) the closure of the Drax power plant to be delayed until after the winter to ensure energy supplies are secure as demand surges. But National Grid said the Yorkshire plant would only be used as a last resort. But temperatures plunging as low as -10C this week, this scenario could be edging closer. A National Grid spokesperson said: “We’ve issued a notification to warm two winter contingency coal units. This measure should give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply. “This notification is not confirmation that these units will be used on Monday, but that they will be available to the ESO, if required. The ESO as a prudent system operator has these tools for additional contingency to operate the network as normal and the public should continue to use energy as normal.”

This also comes after National Grid warned that it may have to conduct organised blackouts lasting three hours in the coldest months of the year in the event that the UK can’t secure enough energy imports from Europe this winter. The planned blackouts are an “unlikely worst-case scenario”, but as France’s nuclear power output plummets, planned power outages may have to be rolled out across different regions at different times to balance the grid and avoid a total shutdown. And amid the cold weather this week, the UK’s wind and solar energy output has also plummeted, sparking a rise in wholesale energy prices.

Brexiteer John Redwood MP tweeted: “This morning solar and wind has slumped to just four percent of our electricity with gas, coal and wood at 73 percent. “Those who say rely on wind turbines need to explain what we do when the wind does not blow instead of telling us to close all the generators that keep the lights on.” But Bloomberg’s energy and commodities expert Javier Blas did say that the situation would improve on Monday. He tweeted: “The situation should start to improve from Monday evening as weather models forecast more wind, which should ease the tightness in the UK (and also in continental Europe). But demand will remain high due to below seasonal normal temperatures.” This is a breaking story. More to follow.





