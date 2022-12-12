NCIS crossover delayed – new release date announced for the New

During CBS’ coverage of the National Christmas Tree Lighting, it was revealed the NCIS, NCIS Los Angeles and NCIS Hawaii cross-over would be delayed by one week.

So instead of coming out on Monday, January 2, like originally planned, the event will air on Monday, January 9, in the USA.

An official reason for the delay hasn’t been given, unfortunately, so it is unclear why fans are having to wait longer.

Nevertheless, the synopsis for the special certainly makes it sound like the TV event will be worth waiting for.