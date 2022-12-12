Netflix appears to misquote Harry on ‘lie’ claim in subtitle mystery

However, the trailer shown on the Netflix website appears to misquote Prince Harry, compared to that of the Twitter trailer version. Royal expert and friend of the Sussexes, Omid Scobie, realised the blunder and posted about it on his official Twitter account.

Ms Scobie wrote: “Very strange…

“The Twitter trailer subtitles quote Prince Harry: “they were happy to lie”.

“But on Netflix’s website’s version the subtitles read: “The British media were willing to lie”.

He continued: “This is NOT what Prince Harry says”, adding that, “but difficult to know the context from a trailer”.

