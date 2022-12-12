Netflix for Roku TV reportedly not loading or crashing for some

Jenna Ortega’s insane dancing moves on Wednesday have been trending all over the internet lately. The series is the latest Netflix success that has outperformed expectations.

However, some Roku TV users are unable to access Netflix.

Netflix crashing on Roku TV

According to reports, Netflix for Roku TV users has been crashing or not loading at all (1,2,3,4,5,6,7).

The affected Roku TV users allege that they can’t get past the splash screen while trying to access Netflix. It times out and displays an error with the code ‘tvq-st-106’.

Some say that they were able to access Netflix after testing the internet connection. However, this issue came back with the download speed being too slow error ‘nv-2-5’.

This is strange because other applications on Roku TV work perfectly and users have steady internet speed. Furthermore, Netflix works well on other platforms such as smartphones and laptops.

I have removed the channel and redownloaded, system reset my Roku, checked for updates on Roku and Netflix, logged out and back in and still cannot get farther than the black background with red Netflix screen. Netflix opens just fine on my phone but not tv via Roku.

Source

Is it strange that @Netflix plays fine on my phone but complains the speed is to slow for it to play on my tv when the provider’s the same and connection is “good” maybe Netflix just doesn’t want to play with @Roku anymore?

Source

Troubleshooting methods like restarting the TV, and uninstalling and reinstalling the Netflix app didn’t seem to work either.

Some users even contacted Netflix support, who advised them to contact their internet service provider. However, they found no issues with their internet connection or speed.

Potential workaround

Among the reports, there is also a possible workaround that can mitigate the issue. It involves connecting your Roku TV to a Mobile Hotspot:

1. Connect Roku TV to a Mobile Hotspot

2. Start Netflix until it gets to its Home Screen

3. Reconnect Roku TV to your regular WiFi

4. go back to Netflix and enjoy it.

Source

While the aforementioned workaround resolves the issue, Roku still has to provide affected users with a proper fix.

Hopefully, Roku and Netflix will investigate the problem and provide users with a permanent solution shortly.

