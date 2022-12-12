Netflix ‘probably really angry’ over Sussex docuseries exclusivity





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared an intimate picture of their life away from the Royal Family in the first part of the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. The couple granted cameras access to their new home in Montecito as they discussed once more the reasons behind their decision to step down from their royal roles. But expert Nick Bullen noted their performance likely left Netflix “really angry” as the majority of the information they shared with their crew was already disclosed in their talk with Oprah Winfrey last year.

Mr Bullen said: “I think it’s the most enormous pile of self-serving twaddle that I’ve watched in quite a long time. “How much of this have we heard before? I think Netflix is probably really angry with the Oprah interview because she got all the really juicy stuff. “This is just a rehash of lots of things we’ve heard about like Harry’s anger with the press.” The True Royalty founder continued: “We’ve heard about the so-called institutional racism in Britain. JUST IN: Harry and Meghan urged to answer ‘question of careers’ over £160m deals

“We’ve heard about the formality of the British royal family, how Meghan was a breath of fresh air at first – we’ve heard it all before.” Mr Bullen said the “main shock” of the docuseries was the extensive use of photographs and videos the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had kept private before. Interviews with the couple and their friends were interlaced with intimate photos of the pair sharing hugs and kisses, or offering never-before-seen snaps of special events such as their wedding. He told Fox News Digital: “I think the main shock and surprise is the use of some of those intimate moments,” Bullen continued. “The Royal Family – and Harry and Meghan – have been very open about this, exposing so much of their lives. READ MORE: William ‘instructs friends’ not to retaliate to Meghan and Harry as prince ‘on great form’

In the first installment of the series, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reiterated their desire to avoid the persistent presence of the UK media in their daily lives. They however issued a statement following the release of the documentary rejecting claims they had wanted to live a private life away from the limelight as some royal experts had previously suggested. The couple’s press secretary Ashley Hansen told The New York Times: “Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. “Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series. “They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them.”