Netflix ‘rubbing hands with glee’ over Harry and Meghan impact

Edward Coram James, a PR, reputation management and crisis management expert, claimed Netflix, who described the series as a “global event”, was “rubbings its hands with glee” over the show’s impact.

He told Express.co.uk: “It seems to me that world events have come together to create the perfect storm for the Royals.

“The death of the Queen left Charles, William and Kate far more open to attack, new to their roles and unprotected by the shield of the internationally revered Queen.

“Combined with the recent racism accusations made against one of the Queen’s former ladies in waiting, the general international conversation concerning some of the issues and accusations to be made in the docuseries and the slowly boiling pressure cooker created by the constant headline courting of the Sussexes, it could not come at a worse time for them.