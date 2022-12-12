New Airport to Be Built by Avinor in Bodø, Norway

The Norwegian Minister of Transport, Jon-Ivar Nygård, has revealed that the board of Avinor, which is the company that operates most of the civil airports in Norway, has decided to build a new airport in Bodø.

According to him, the new airport will offer good opportunities for very positive urban development, which will also strengthen regional development, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

In addition, the decision made by Avinor means that according to the plan, Bodø will get a completely new and modern airport in 2029, which will cost 7.2 billion kroner, of which Avinor will contribute €2.6 billion. As for the rest, it will be financed by state and local funds.

“With this decision, the project is finally properly underway. Bodø has worked hard to get this in place, together with Avinor and the Norwegian Armed Forces. That shows respect, and I wish the parties the best of luck going forward in what I am absolutely sure will be good cooperation in the future as well,” Minister Nygård pointed out in this regard.

Through a statement issued on December 7, the Norwegian Ministry of Transport emphasised that the operational activities of the armed forces with combat aircraft have been moved from Bodø to Ørland and Evenes.

During this year, Evenes took over the task of combat aircraft readiness, QRA. Meanwhile, Bodø, like all civilian airports, will be able to be used in case of crisis or even war.

As the Ministry explains, the funds are being reserved for strictly necessary maintenance of critical infrastructure after the base is closed in order to strengthen support and accommodate the reinforcement of allied forces.

The same also highlighted that the new airport in Bodø should be maintained even after its operation by including several shelters for the protection of fighter jets.

Commenting on this decision, Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said that Avinor’s decision to build a new airport in Bodø is seen as very positive and that measures will be taken for good use after use.

He also added that the plans for urban development in Bodo are an important regional project, and the government has been keen to find good solutions in dialogue with the parties.

Moreover, Minister Gram said that Norway is fully dependent on the help of allies in crisis and war, adding that the Norwegian Defense Forces will also maintain critical infrastructure in Bodø.