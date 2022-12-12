Next James Bond odds favourite ‘close to signing deal to be new





It’s been well over a year since Daniel Craig bowed out as 007 in No Time To Die and fans continue to excitedly speculate over who will succeed the outgoing star. Over the past year, the bookies’ next James Bond odds have been a tight race among the likes of Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Idris Elba. However, following reports of one star’s alleged secret audition, the man in question has shot up to odds-on favourite out of nowhere.

A couple of weeks ago, The Sun’s insiders claimed that Kick-Ass star Aaron-Taylor-Johnson has had a screen test to be the next Bond in September. Take this with a pinch of salt, but apparently, the 32-year-old massively impressed producer Barbara Broccoli and is now a major front-runner for the role. The Bullet Train star is certainly the right age to take on 007 and has a lot of experience in action cinema, which would be just right for Ian Fleming’s spy. And now the same outlet is reporting that the actor, who previously played John Lennon, has also filmed an iconic sequence at Pinewood Studios.

Other next Bond contenders include Chiwetel Ejiofor on 7-1, Dan Stevens on 8-1, Richard Madden and Regé-Jean Page on 9-1. EON Productions’ Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have admitted that the next 007 will definitely be a man, but they are open to actors of any ethnicity. Additionally, the new star will be in his thirties – just like Aaron – which would rule out the likes of Tom Hardy and Idris Elba. Here’s hoping an announcement of the next Bond really is only a few months away. SOURCE